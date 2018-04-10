Adding links to captions in your Story Map Tour

Story Map Tour is a popular story map, presenting a set of photos or videos along with captions, linked to an interactive map. It’s ideal for creating virtual tours, or any collection of places you’d like users to follow in sequence. View examples in the Story Map Tour gallery.

A question we were asked – how can I add a link to the caption or description under the photo? Here’s how.

About captions

The picture caption appears underneath each photo in the photo and text panel, as shown below.

The caption should be short and concise. Too much text, and the caption will overlap the photo, requiring the viewer to dismiss the caption to see the photo. By adding a link, you can provide additional context or information without the caption becoming too verbose.

Add a link to the caption

To add a link to the caption, use the <a> tag and href attribute. This can be added to your CSV file you use to create your Map Tour, the Flickr caption if you are using Flickr as a source for your photos, or simply add it via the Story Map Tour builder.

Use target=”_blank” to open the link in a new tab or window, rather than opening the link in the same tab and leaving the current stop in the Map Tour. You can also apply formatting such as font size and color to your link. Here’s an example caption which creates a pink link and opens it in a new tab or window:

[sourcecode language=”html” gutter=”false”]

A map tour of historic locations and places of interest in Redlands, California.

Click the arrow to advance to the next tour location, or click a thumbnail or

location on the map for more information. <a href=”http://www.rahs.org/”

style=”color:#f8d9dc” target=”_blank”>Redlands Area Historical Society</a>

[/sourcecode]

The Treasures of Redlands map tour uses the caption above. Note the link in the photo caption text:

You can also add links to your title or subtitle using the same markup.

More information

For more information and examples, see the Story Map Tour Overview.

This post was originally published on September 20, 2015, and has been updated.